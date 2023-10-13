UN mission confirms absence of cases of ill-treatment of Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The results of the first visit of the UN mission to Karabakh at the invitation of Azerbaijan on September 29 confirm the absence of cases of ill-treatment of the Armenian population of Karabakh, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said during the hearing on the claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice, Trend reports.

"This was the first UN mission in Karabakh in the last 30 years. Azerbaijan and the UN repeatedly tried to gain access to these territories during the years of their occupation in order to document the fact of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in the early 1990s, but Armenia repeatedly refused cooperate," he explained.

Mammadov said that during the first visit, the UN representatives met and talked with the local population, got acquainted with humanitarian assistance and the process of providing medical services.

"They noted that there was no damage to civil and public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and residential buildings, cultural and religious buildings. The second visit of the UN mission to Karabakh took place on October 9-10. Azerbaijan is currently waiting for the mission's reports to get first-hand information," Elnur Mammadov added.