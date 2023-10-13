More Azerbaijani citizens leave Israel for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Within the framework of joint cooperation between Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel and Azerbaijan Airlines, 72 Azerbaijani and Israeli citizens of Azerbaijani origin were sent to Baku by direct flight over Makhachkala and Dubai on October 12-13, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel said, Trend reports.

The flight was carried out amid the ongoing military hostilities between Israel and Hamas military group.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".