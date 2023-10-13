Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 13 October 2023 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Parliament hosts a conference honoring Heydar Aliyev's 100th birthday

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on labor and social policy is hosting a scientific and practical conference on the topic "Heydar Aliyev - 100: Modern Azerbaijan is a country of social welfare and social justice", Trend reports.

The conference is attended by the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev, representatives of the relevant committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), central executive authorities and higher educational institutions.

