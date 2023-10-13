Detained Armenian war criminal in court faces one of his Azerbaijani victims (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, today in court faced a man whom he tortured during the first Karabakh war, Trend reports.

Footage of the incident was published in a number of media outlets and social networks.

The footage shows how the person in question addresses Khachatryan in court with the words, "Vagif, did you recognize me? You threw a hand grenade into the house, and I ran after you... Did you recognize me?".

The preliminary court hearing for the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in Azerbaijan's Meshali village, Khojaly district, carried out by members of Armenian separatist troops, has taken place today in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court.

Khachatryan was detained by the Azerbaijani State Security Service officers at the Lachin border checkpoint of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29, 2023.

In December 1991, a criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25, injured 14, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their places of legal residence in the village of Meshali.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of detention.