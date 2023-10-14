Baku hosts conference themed "20 years of unequaled service to Motherland, people and statehood" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Trend reports.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. Afterward, a minute of silence was held to honor the bright memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom of the country. Speeches were made about unprecedented achievements and historical victories of Azerbaijan.

Ali Asadov, during his opening speech, noted that today marks the twentieth anniversary of the election of Ilham Aliyev as President for the first term.

"The Azerbaijani people, realizing that the political course of national leader Heydar Aliyev is the only correct one, supported Ilham Aliyev in the elections of October 15, 2003 as a worthy president who will continue this policy, and elected him as the new president, thereby beginning a new stage in the development of Azerbaijan,” Asadov said.

“As a result of the policy laid down by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, developed by President Ilham Aliyev and adapted to new geopolitical conditions, Azerbaijan has passed an unprecedented path of development over the past period, which is inscribed in Azerbaijan's modern history as magnificent 20 years," the prime minister said.