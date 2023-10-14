Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office holds event dedicated to 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's election as President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan is holding a solemn ceremony is being held at the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the 20th anniversary of the election of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence was held to honor the bright memory of the heroic soldiers of Azerbaijan who became martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev spoke about the reforms carried out in the Prosecutor's office during the 20 years of President Ilham Aliyev's rule.