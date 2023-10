BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Armenia needs a meeting with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said at today's press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"I think Armenia has already seen the reality that Karabakh is the ancestral land of Azerbaijan. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said that he would provide all possible assistance to sign a peace agreement," he said.

