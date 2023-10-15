Baku hosts conference themed "20 years of unequaled service to Motherland, people and statehood" (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, has taken place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Trend reports.

The event organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was also attended by ministers, heads of organizations and committees, and MPs.

"The Azerbaijani people, realizing that the political course of national leader Heydar Aliyev is the only correct one, supported Ilham Aliyev in the elections of October 15, 2003 as a worthy president who will continue this policy, and elected him as the new president, thereby beginning a new stage in the development of Azerbaijan,” Asadov said during his opening speech at the event.

The prime minister noted that over the past 20 years, President Ilham Aliyev has rapidly developed Azerbaijan, transforming it into a powerful nation that has become a respected regional leader, securing a worthy place in the global community, and successfully addressing its challenges through its economic and military strength.

As Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev pointed out , with complete confidence, it can be said that The past 20 years have been extremely important in terms of achieving the strategic goals facing our country, the significance of the events that have taken place, and most importantly, the results achieved.

They represent a new stage and the brightest page in centuries-old history of Azerbaijan's national statehood, he stressed.

"The period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership has entered our millennia-long history as a golden one, which included an unprecedented rise, progress, and a series of victories of the Azerbaijani people, divided for centuries and subjected to severe hardships," the official added.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation was the dream of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and one of the main goals of President Ilham Aliyev.

“The recognition of our country's territorial integrity by the world community proved that international law is on the side of Azerbaijan. When the 2020 second Karabakh war began, President Ilham Aliyev said making an appeal to the people of Azerbaijan that international law is on our side and the whole world recognizes Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan, and this was the beginning of the path to the great victory,” he said.

Other speakers also told about the work carried out under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The event was finalized with show of the documentary film titled “Economic achievements of the last 20 years”.