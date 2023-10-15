Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Fact that I came here today, when we are celebrating 100th anniversary of Great Leader's birth, has great symbolic meaning - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 15 October 2023 18:22 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Of course, the fact that I came here today, when we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader’s birth, has a great symbolic meaning, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.

“Today, the souls of the Great Leader and all those who didn’t live to see this day are happy. All the people of Azerbaijan, their followers cheer their souls. Of course, the fact that I came here today, when we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader’s birth, has a great symbolic meaning,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

