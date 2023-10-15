Three clowns who call themselves “president” are waiting for their deserved punishment today - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The three clowns who used to sit here and call themselves “president” are waiting for their deserved punishment today. I wonder if the man who used to sit in one of these buildings and call himself “prime minister” will dare to threaten us again now? His tea is being served in the detention center too now, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.

The head of state noted: “A separatist who called himself “foreign minister” sarcastically said that if Azerbaijan wanted to raise its flag in Khankendi, it should open an embassy in our country. Now his tea is served there as well, in the detention center. Our flag is here. This should be a lesson to them. Unfortunately, the words I said 20 years ago and repeated many times did not register with them. They thought those were just words. No, I do what I say, everyone knows it, including Armenia, and they should not forget it either. Don't forget the Patriotic War! Don't forget the anti-terror operation!”