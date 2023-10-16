No evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel planned at present - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Currently no evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel is planned, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

"There are no mass appeals regarding evacuation. Those wishing to leave depart on regular flights," he emphasized.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.