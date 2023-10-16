Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

No evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel planned at present - MFA

Politics Materials 16 October 2023 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
No evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel planned at present - MFA

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Currently no evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel is planned, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

"There are no mass appeals regarding evacuation. Those wishing to leave depart on regular flights," he emphasized.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more