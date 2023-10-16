Date of next flight from Azerbaijan to Israel revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The date of the next flight from Azerbaijan to Israel has been announced, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The next flight from Azerbaijan to Israel is expected on October 18.

"Information about the flight is posted on the Israel Airlines website, where passengers can purchase tickets," the embassy said.

The statement of the embassy was made amid the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas military group.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.