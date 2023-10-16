Armenian PM, who didn't fit in to visit Bishkek, to be off to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has embarked on a visit to France, Trend reports.

During his visit, Pashinyan will deliver a speech at the European Parliament on October 17.

No information has yet been provided regarding his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Armenia and France have previously used such meetings to prepare for provocations against Azerbaijan. Lately, their joint "initiatives" have been gaining momentum.

On October 11, 2023, at the initiative of France, a group of states issued a joint statement against Azerbaijan at the UN Human Rights Council. France is attempting to establish imperialist hegemony and create a neocolony in the South Caucasus, similar to Armenia. While France previously held a pro-Armenian position discreetly, it's now doing so openly.

On October 13, Pashinyan refused to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Bishkek. This also indicates that Armenia's political leadership is evidently receiving instructions from France.

Pashinyan, who couldn't find time to come to Bishkek, acknowledged that without a patron, he cannot directly participate in negotiations with Azerbaijan because, as a state, they continue to serve as a tool for someone else's interests. The actions of Armenia's authorities, in turn, are aimed at undermining the peace process.