Real chances for signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the current situation in the region was discussed, as well as the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor in detail about the military-political provocations carried out by Armenia in recent years, the threats posed by illegal Armenian armed forces in our territories, the factors and measures that determine the anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan against the Armenian armed forces and the so-called “regime” on the Azerbaijani territory , as well as the current situation in the region.

He recalled that Azerbaijan does not target Armenian residents, which was confirmed by the UN mission that visited the region, as well as by the International Committee of the Red Cross and even the Prime Minister of Armenia.

It was noted that the ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan, allegations of allegedly carried out “ethnic cleansing” against Armenian residents are unfounded, which is part of the political manipulations of Armenia and some countries.

The minister said that Azerbaijan has announced plans for the reintegration of Armenian residents, work is underway in this direction, and applications received from Armenians through the corresponding portal are being considered.

It was emphasized that it is important to avoid provocative steps that impede efforts to establish peace and security in the region, statements in support of calls against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. It was brought to the attention that after the restoration of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan throughout its entire territory, there are real chances of signing a peace treaty with Armenia; there is hope that Armenia will positively assess these opportunities.

Then the sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.