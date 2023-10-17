Detained Armenian war criminal faces his next victim in Azerbaijan's court (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, faced another victim of his torture in court today, Trend reports.

The footage taken by Trend correspondent from the courtroom shows that Ibrahim Nurmamadov, a resident of the village of Meshali, Khojaly district, who was tortured by Vagif Khachatryan during the first Karabakh war, approached the cell where the accused was kept with the words: "Do you remember...?"

Then, Nurmamadov, who participated as a victim in the trial, was removed by the prosecutor from the accused.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Vagif Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.