Projects implemented both in Fuzuli and in all our other cities and villages establish new rules of urban planning on a global scale - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Today, the projects implemented both in Fuzuli and in all our other cities and villages establish new rules of urban planning on a global scale, and this is noted not only by me, but also by many international experts, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

“The National Urban Development Forum has been held in Azerbaijan twice – in Agdam and Zangilan, and all our projects were presented there. International organizations highly appreciate them, because the best living conditions have been created here – in terms of the interior of buildings, the interior design of apartments, the principle of floors, the distance between buildings – everything is followed. So there is entire infrastructure and are conditions available for a comfortable life,” the head of state emphasized.