A total of 22,000 people will live in Fuzuli district at the end of 2026 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Fuzuli is being completely rebuilt now. While we were here yesterday, we laid the foundation stones of several important facilities. The foundation stones of two villages, a kindergarten, a sports center, new residential quarters, and an office center were laid, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

“So the number of people living here will naturally increase over time. I was informed yesterday that over 800 people have already been accommodated. About 2,000 people will live here by the end of the year. At the end of the first stage of our Great Return Program, at the end of 2026, a total of 22,000 people will live in Fuzuli district,” added the President.