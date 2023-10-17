I am sure that Karabakh will become a driving force in Azerbaijan’s economy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The city (Fuzuli – ed.) has unique employment opportunities. Of course, people living in the villages now and in the future will engage in traditional occupations, the state will help them from its side. A self-employment program will be implemented so that life can flourish here,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

“I am sure that after a certain period of time, Karabakh will become a driving force in Azerbaijan’s economy. Because the development of our economy here will make a great contribution to our overall development,” the head of state underlined.