Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
No matter how much power the state has, it is the soldiers and officers who achieve Victory - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 17 October 2023 13:52 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. No matter how much power and how many weapons the state has and how carefully military operations are planned, it is the soldiers and officers who achieve Victory, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

“They (soldiers, officers – ed.) go, put their chest forward, face death, and then they raise the Flag. Their heroism must and will never be erased from our memory,” the head of state emphasized.

