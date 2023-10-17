Azerbaijan to host joint tactical exercises with Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan will host joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"A group of military personnel and aviation equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces to be involved in joint tactical exercises, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye arrived in Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

It should be noted that the joint tactical exercises are planned to be conducted on October 23 through October 25 in several directions, including Baku, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the country's liberated territories.