No matter how much power state has, it is the soldiers and officers who achieve Victory - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. No matter how much power and how many weapons the state has and how carefully military operations are planned, it is the soldiers and officers who achieve Victory, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

"They go, put their chest forward, face death, and then they raise the Flag. Their heroism must and will never be erased from our memory. Today, their souls are happy because we are here, you are here, and no matter how bitter it is, there is a consolation for their loved ones and relatives. The fact is that they sacrificed their lives and won the historic Victory. We had about 15,000 martyrs in the First Karabakh War, but the lands were also lost. Of course, every life is irreplaceable. However, the operations of the Second Karabakh War were planned so that we could minimize our losses, and we achieved that," President Ilham Aliyev said.