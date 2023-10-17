Azerbaijan hosts seminar with participation of NATO’s military education experts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. An international seminar has started in Baku as part of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO’s Bureau for International Language Coordination (BILC), Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Rector of the National Defense University, Professor Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev spoke at the seminar and welcomed the participants. He noted the importance of work done in the field of military education, the importance of mutual exchange of experience between foreign and local experts at meetings, seminars and courses.

The purpose of the seminar, which is being held with the participation of more than 27 representatives from 50 countries, is to exchange views on the standardization of assessment criteria (STANAG 6001) for NATO’s and partner countries’ language center specialists and the application of innovations in teaching English in the field of military education.

The seminar will last until October 19.