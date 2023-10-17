Azerbaijani FM, British FS discuss process of tidying up relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A telephone conversation took place today between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs James Cleverly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region and the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, were discussed during the telephone conversation.

In addition, Bayramov, after informing in detail about the situation in the region, noted that, as a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out in the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan put an end to the presence of Armenian separatist troops there, which threatened stability and peacebuilding in the region.

As a result of the disarmament of the Armenian separatist troops in the Azerbaijani territories, obstacles to the process of reintegrating local Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society were removed.

Moreover, Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani government is in contact with representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in order to meet their social and humanitarian needs. Azerbaijan's views and plans in this direction were presented, and it was noted that appropriate measures are being taken to implement these plans.

British Secretary of State James Cleverly stressed the importance of continuing efforts to build peace and trust in the region, in particular the continuation of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the normalization of relations and the peace agenda.

An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.