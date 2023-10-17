Armenian PM talks about peace with Azerbaijan, again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has an unstable political line. He talks about peace, then he again makes territorial claims to Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan recently made statements in the European Parliament. According to him, Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of the year.

Azerbaijan took the initiative for peace after the second Karabakh war. The main reason for the non-signing of the peace treaty is the political authorities of Armenia. The Armenian authorities, who make contradictory statements almost every day, are trying to delay the process as much as possible. Pashinyan is now again trying to show the European public that he is interested in signing a peace treaty.

In reality, Armenia is far from peace. Pashinyan declares that he recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and then he says the opposite. In the period after the Trilateral Statement signed in 2020 on November 10, the Armenian side did not fulfill its obligations. Pashinyan today said that Armenia is ready to restore the railway connecting the south-western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

History shows that Pashinyan's so-called "positive statements", in fact, are just words. Afterward, he makes statements that contradict the previous ones and deals a serious blow to the efforts aimed at the implementation of the peace agenda. It is hard to imagine that the subsequent course of events this time will be different.

It is obvious that Pashinyan's statements made today in the European Parliament is another attempt to gain time and are aimed at misleading public opinion.