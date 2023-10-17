Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel appeals to compatriots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel appealed to compatriots, Trend reports.

"Israir Airlines has announced the sale of tickets for Tel Aviv - Baku flights on October 20, 23, 25, 27, 30. Tickets are available on the israir.co.il website", the embassy said on X (Twitter).

The statement was made amid the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas militant group.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,300 people.