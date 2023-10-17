Azerbaijan carries out large-scale restoration work in Fuzuli - UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld shared a post on social networks about the restoration and construction works being carried out in Fuzuli, Trend reports.

"This is my third trip to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli. The last time I was here seven months ago, and I see that large-scale restoration work has been carried out during this time. I look forward to seeing even more progress and how residents will integrate into their new lives," the ambassador said.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the city of Fuzuli today on the occasion of "Fuzuli City Day".

The visit was attended by about 70 representatives of the diplomatic corps, including about 30 ambassadors. They took part in the events dedicated to "Fuzuli City Day".