Politics Materials 17 October 2023 18:50 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev appoints ex-ambassador member of Board of Trustees of Baku Int'l Multiculturalism Center

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center has been expanded, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, Elmira Akhundova was elected a member of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

Elmira Akhundova was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine in 2020. In May 2023, she was recalled from this post.

