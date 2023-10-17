Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan never had claims over territories of other countries - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never had claims over territories of other countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The statement came in response to what Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech in the European Parliament.

"With regard to claims by the Prime Minister about so-called “extraterritoriality” of the Lachin road, it should be noted that Armenia by all means misused this road in contrary to the Trilateral Statement co-signed by Prime Minister, unlike Azerbaijan which fulfilled its obligations in guaranteeing the security of movement that further were ensured when Azerbaijan has established a border checkpoint to prevent malign acts by Armenia. It should be noted that Azerbaijan has a sovereignty over all the roads in its territory and efforts to prove otherwise are groundless," said the ministry.