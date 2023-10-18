UK Ambassador shares publication on Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld shared a publication on X (Twitter) in connection with October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Trend reports.

"Happy Restoration of Independence Day, Azerbaijan! On this momentous day, we salute the resilience and achievements of the Azerbaijani people. Let's strengthen the partnership between the UK and Azerbaijan, for the sake of a brighter and more peaceful future," he said.

Today Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991. This October 18 marks the 32-nd anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

A new law "On Independence Day" was adopted at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021, which was approved by President Ilham Aliyev on the same day.

According to this law, October 18 - State Independence Day is renamed as the Day of Restoration of Independence.