President Ilham Aliyev signs order on granting presidential scholarships to students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting presidential scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the country in the 2023-2024 academic year, Trend reports.

Presidential scholarships were awarded to students who showed the highest results in the exams by categories of specialization for admission of students in the 2023-2024 academic year and enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The full text of the order can be found at the link.