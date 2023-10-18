Ambassador condemns Netherlands' obstructive approach to Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Netherlands leans towards nonconstructive approach in promoting peace in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He noted, that, yesterday, the House of Representatives voted for a motion calling on the Dutch government to consider with a positive attitude any Armenian request for military support from the EU.

The ambassador pointed out that this approach is "nonconstructive, leading to the militarization of [the South Caucasus], rather than to peace and reconciliation".

"It’s important that the Netherlands, instead of bolstering Armenia’s continued destructive position, will encourage it to finally engage in good faith in the efforts of building peaceful coexistence in our region and to focus on the conclusion of the negotiations on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty," he added.