President of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. President of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18, the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend reports.

"Mr. President!

On behalf of people and institutions of the Republic of Srpska and my own behalf, it is my honour to convey sincere regards and best wishes on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence established on 18 October 1991 when the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Due to your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan grew and developed into a regional leader and economic power, and I am proud to say that the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Azerbaijan share warm and friendly relations, excellent economic cooperation, full of understanding and mutual respect. In times of major tectonic geopolitical changes, and challenges in both political and economical arena, understanding and respect for internal affairs as well as foreign policy of each and every country, is of extreme importance.

With pleasure I do underline my firm belief that our bilateral cooperation in many areas and segments will mark growth and will have upward trends. I honestly do believe that our relations will develop in the years to come in a way to be of use and advantage of both of our nations. My firm intention is to further develop our friendship and support by keeping and respecting it," the letter said.