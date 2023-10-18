Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet to discuss peace agenda with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye took place, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the extraordinary expanded meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee at the level of foreign ministers in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on October 18, 2023.

The agenda of bilateral strategic allied relations, issues of cooperation within international organizations, the latest processes taking place in the region, as well as prospects for a peaceful agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on issues discussed during the 27th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, and the participation of the two countries during events that will be held before the end of the year in a multilateral format.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.