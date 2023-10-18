EU's FAC to discuss issues related to Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Issues related to Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed at the meeting of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), Trend reports.

The meeting of the FAC, which will be held on October 23 in Luxembourg, will be chaired by the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The council will discuss issues related to the war in Ukraine, and exchange views on events related to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, situation related to the current events in Israel and Gaza Strip will be discussed.