Azerbaijani, UAE FMs discuss regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar as part of the extraordinary expanded meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee at the level of foreign ministers on October 18, Trend reports.

The data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shows that the sides exchanged views on the current agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, issues of cooperation in the energy and economic spheres, the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the existing high-level political dialogue between the two countries, stressed the importance of mutual visits at a high level.

In addition, Bayramov informed in detail about the threats as a result of the latest military and political provocations of Armenia, the factors that caused the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, the current situation in the region.

The sides also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest at the meeting.