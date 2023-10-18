Azerbaijani Parliament condemns biased documents of Dutch Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations condemned the biased documents of the Dutch Parliament, Trend reports.

"The Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations expresses its strong protest against the adoption by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands's Parliament on October 12, 2023, of recommendation documents far from objectivity, and categorically condemns this step directed against Azerbaijan," said the committee.

“The mentioned documents do not take into account the facts and realities related to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, completely ignored the territorial claims of Armenia to Azerbaijan, which are the basis of the conflict that existed in the region, followed by the military occupation committed against Azerbaijan and ethnic cleansing to which the Azerbaijani population was subjected,” said the committee.

“At the same time, the goals of the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan from September 19 through September 20, 2023, were distorted and unfounded claims were made against Azerbaijan. These anti-terrorist measures were aimed at eliminating the ongoing military threats against Azerbaijan. In addition, the steps taken towards the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society were not properly evaluated. We strongly reject the unfair approach shown to Azerbaijan and perceive it as a vivid example of the collapse of democratic values within the House of Representatives of the Netherlands's Parliament," the statement said.