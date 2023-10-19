Azerbaijani PM meets with Chairman of Türkiye's Supreme Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov met with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Türkiye Mehmet Akarca, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, it was noted with satisfaction that the all-round successful development of ties of brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The Prime Minister noted that this year is especially significant for both countries, as this year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Türkiye. The importance of the participation of the chairman of the Supreme Court of Türkiye in the forthcoming international conference in Azerbaijan's Shusha dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev and in the founding session of the Conference of Supreme Courts of Turkic States was emphasized.

It was noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, developing comprehensively at the present stage under the leadership of leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have reached the peak of strategic partnership and alliance.

The sides expressed confidence that the visit of the Turkish President to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic last month will make an important contribution to the further rapid development of relations between the brotherly countries in all spheres. In this regard, importance was attached to the participation of the heads of state in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the Igdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, as well as the importance of the Protocol of Intentions on the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad project signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the Cooperation Agreement on the construction of residential houses, elementary schools, kindergartens, and cultural centers in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash.

Assessing the effective implementation of the decisions taken at the meetings of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission as an important factor, Asadov said it was encouraging that the mutual trade turnover had reached a record high of 42 percent in the first nine months of the current year.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations between the judicial-legal systems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The sides agreed that continuation of cooperation between judicial-legal bodies, both in bilateral format and within international organizations, as well as regular exchange of experience, would be useful for both countries.

The meeting also discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation in the fields of investment, energy, transportation, transit, and many other areas.