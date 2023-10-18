Azerbaijani Parliament condemns biased statement of Spanish Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Azerbaijani Parliament has condemned the biased statement of the Spanish Senate, Trend reports.

In this regard, the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Spain issued a statement.

“We strongly reject and condemn the biased and one-sided statement adopted at the plenary session of the Spanish Senate on October 17. The Spanish Senate, which over the years has never expressed its attitude towards the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the expulsion of more than 1 million of our compatriots from their native lands, the destruction of our cities, villages, historical, cultural and religious monuments, the policy of ethnic cleansing on the part of Armenia, now acts as an “accuser” with statements that are far from the truth, which raises serious questions. The text of the statement adopted by the Spanish Senate clearly demonstrates how far it is from the realities existing in the region, and is built on misinformation of the Armenian lobby. We declare to the Spanish Senate that the local anti-terror measures carried out by Azerbaijan have eliminated the biggest obstacle facing peace, security and stability in the region - aggressive separatism. Today, the Government of Azerbaijan successfully continues measures to reintegrate Armenians living in the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society, and resolve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in Karabakh. Reports and statements made by representatives of UN organizations who visited the region also confirm this. Another thought-provoking factor is that, paradoxically enough, it is the Spanish Senate, a state itself suffering from separatism, would with this statement manifest respect for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty and would wholeheartedly support aggressive separatism, thus obstructing the endeavours to install lasting peace and stability in our region. We categorically protest against this statement passed by the Spanish Senate," the statement said.