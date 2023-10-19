Number of decrees, orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev over last years announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. President Ilham Aliyev signed a total of more than 6,080 decrees and more than 14,290 orders from 2003 through 2023, many of which were of socio-economic nature, head of the Department for Work with Citizens' Appeals of the Administration of Azerbaijani President Suleyman Ismayilov said in his article, Trend reports.

His article was published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

It was noted that the head of state, being a reformist leader with a modern outlook, puts forward very important initiatives to constantly improve the mechanism of governance on the basis of modern trends, strengthen public solidarity, and define new standards and models of service for citizens and people.

"In this regard, the opening of the Citizens' Reception Center of the Presidential Administration in March 2022 should be especially noted. The Center, established to ensure citizen satisfaction, to raise the quality of relations between officials and citizens to a higher level, to increase the transparency of the reception of citizens, and to consider citizens' appeals more promptly, has all the conditions to organize this work. As a rule, each of the appeals of citizens coming to the Presidential Administration is thoroughly analyzed, and all the issues raised are promptly considered," he said.

Suleyman Ismayilov noted that President Ilham Aliyev receives a large number of letters of gratitude every day. The heartfelt words contained in these letters, which reflect people's deep feelings of gratitude and their agreement with the policy pursued, can be considered one of the main indicators of civic satisfaction. Citizens consider it their moral duty to convey through letters of gratitude to the head of state the feelings of agreement and satisfaction for the work done on the development and further strengthening of Azerbaijan, as well as solutions to problems.

"Numerous letters are also the highest assessment of the large-scale policy pursued by the head of state with great faith, determination, and perseverance on the path of comprehensive development of Azerbaijan," Ismayilov added.