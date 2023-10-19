Next Congress of Azerbaijani Women comes about in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The VI Congress of Azerbaijani women is being held in Baku today, Trend reports.

The VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, which gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan, is being held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who launched the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress.

The VI Azerbaijani Women's Congress will feature discussions in 4 panels on the topics: "The main mission of great leader Heydar Aliyev: The Great Return", "Gender issues in the legal plane: current situation, upcoming issues" and "Gender aspects of socio-economic reforms. Representation of women in formal and informal employment" and "Challenges and global trends in the realization of women's rights".

The congress will also be attended by deputies, representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan, prominent social and political figures, and officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Following the discussion and proposals, a decision and an appeal by Azerbaijani women to the head of state will be made.