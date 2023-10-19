Western Azerbaijan Community calls on La Francophonie to be prudent, responsible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Armenia and France continue their attempts to turn the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) into an anti-Azerbaijani platform, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"In this regard, recent statements by the Secretary General of the IOF in Yerevan are worrisome," the Western Azerbaijan Community said.

It is noted that the Secretary General speaks about the importance of preserving Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh but does not mention the deplorable state of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia, which is a manifestation of prejudice and double standards.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie not to turn into an instrument of dirty policy by Armenia and France against Azerbaijan and to be prudent and responsible when making statements in connection with Azerbaijan.