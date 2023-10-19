Azerbaijan fosters all conditions for women's progress in science, education - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan has created all necessary conditions for the development of women in science and education and will continue to do everything possible to increase the role of women in society, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Two main features distinguishing the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women from others attract attention. The first is that it is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. The second is that the Congress is being held for the first time in Azerbaijan after the full restoration of its sovereignty. This historical event gives special meaning and beauty to the event," Ahmadov noted.

According to him, family is the core of society.

"Women are the pillars of the family. And a healthy family is the source of a healthy society. It is impossible to imagine family and society without women," he said.

Ahmadov added that women have changed a lot in the last 15–20 years. They are widely active in society and in state structures.