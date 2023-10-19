Clear example of love of our selfless mothers for Motherland is young generation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. At a time when globalization is picking up pace and national identity is subject to lasting changes, the contribution of Azerbaijani women to the preservation of our cultural and moral values is truly unparalleled, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani women, Trend reports.

“I am pleased to note that women are also successfully continuing the traditions of their enlightened predecessors, adding new strength to our public life with their initiatives and extensive public and cultural activities, thus writing bright pages in the annals of our independence. Each of our achievements is also underpinned by a great effort of women. A clear example of the love of our selfless mothers for the Motherland is the young generation with genuine national convictions, which demonstrated the fighting spirit of our people with their unmatched bravery on the battlefield for the sake of restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.