We spurn any autonomy under French rule - People's Union for Liberation of Guadeloupe

Politics Materials 19 October 2023 15:22 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Corsica was offered autonomy but refused, said Jacob Bicep, a representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, at a press conference, Trend reports.

"Autonomy means that we will live under the French constitution. We do not recognize any autonomy that exists under French laws," he said.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

