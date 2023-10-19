Fighting French colonialism necessitates international pressure - Martinique Freedom Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. International pressure is needed in the fight against French colonialism, the representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

Carole noted that France can no longer act from an imperialist position.

"However, it continues its efforts, and there is radicalization," said Carole.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.