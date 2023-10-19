France wards off construction of mosque in Martinique - Freedom Party rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France prevented the construction of a mosque in Martinique, the representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

He noted that the mosque had been under construction for 25 years.

"They prevented the construction of the mosque. There is hypocrisy here. Their words and actions differ," said Carole.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.