EU backs only Western European states' ends - People's Union for Liberation of Guadeloupe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. It is necessary to put an end to the European Union's myths about democracy, said Jacob Bicep, a representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, at a press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

He noted that the EU only comes together to protect the interests of Western European states.

"For this reason, it becomes pointless to inform them of our own struggle. And France manages to hide that it is pursuing a policy of colonization," he added.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.