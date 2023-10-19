Our struggle for independence drags on so many years - French Polynesia's political party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Our struggle for independence has lasted for 40 years, and France continues to create obstacles, Heinui Le Caill, a member of the Tavini Huiraatira (pro-independence political party in French Polynesia), said at a press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

He noted that Tahiti was subjected to French colonization 100 years ago.

"This policy was carried out with weapons, wars, and killing our people. France is trying to Frenchize everything, right down to our thinking. They tried to instill in us the model of French society and used religion as a tool of colonization," said Heinui Le Caill.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.