Plethora of mines, improvised explosive devices detected in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. During the inspection of the area in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army detected a large number of storage full of mines of various purposes and improvised explosive devices, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

It was found out that some of the mines in the detected storages were produced in Armenia in 2021, and the improvised explosive devices were made from artillery shells in a handicraft manner.

It should be noted that in the lead up to the local anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry issued official information on illegal multiple military transportation from Armenia to the Karabakh region.