French colonialism persists to this day - Martinique Freedom Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. French colonialism continues to this day, the representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, said at the international conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice", Trend reports.

"Millions of Africans were driven to the Caribbean region. Today, we see a lack of human rights and injustice on the American continent. Organizations that have acknowledged the presence of unfairness are pushing for action, but France refuses to debate the issue," he stressed.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023 by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.